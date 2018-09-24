Misuse of earthquake funds: Judicial commission seeks details of spending from AGP

MANSEHRA: The Judicial Commission, which was constituted by the Supreme Court of Pakistan to probe and fix responsibilities in alleged embezzlement of funds meant for rehabilitation and reconstruction in the wake of 2005 earthquake, has sought details of $5 billion spending from Auditor General of Pakistan.

The commission, headed by Mohammad Zeb Khan, the principal staff officer to the chief justice of the SC, has written a letter to the Auditor General of Pakistan to furnish details of funds donated by the international community and released to various departments/ Earthquake Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Authority for reconstruction of infrastructure destroyed in 2005 earthquake.

The commission, which would complete its task within six-week following its inception by September 18 this year, also sought complete details of grants and donations received from the international community following the earthquake tragedy in 2005.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had taken a suo motu notice of alleged embezzlements earlier this year on a writ petition by Sheeraz Mehmood Quraishi, a human rights activist from Mansehra. The chief justice also visited Balakot and Mansehra some two months ago. He physically inspected rehabilitation and reconstruction projects and denounced delay in their completion.

Quraishi said that the commission had also sought details of funds meant for 2005 earthquake from the Finance Division and the Economic Affairs Division secretaries in Islamabad. He said Munir Hussain Lughmani, a lawyer, the president of District Bar Association Mansehra, Basharat Khan Swati advocate, Brigadier (r) Zafar Hussain Wahla, the chief coordinator Erra and he himself were members of the commission.