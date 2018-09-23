PM visits Lahore today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Lahore on Sunday on a day-long visit.

During his stay, the prime minister will hold meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The members of the provincial cabinet will also call on the prime minister, PTI central media department said in a press release.

Besides, the prime minister is scheduled to meet members of the Provincial Assembly and the leaders of local chapter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The prime minister is likely to review the steps being taken by the provincial government with regard to the 100-day plan announced by the PTI government soon after coming into power.