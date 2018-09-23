India should bridle its jingoism: Shahbaz

LAHORE: PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif, responding to the Indian army chief’s inflammatory jingoist statement, has said the Pakistani people and military are on the same page when it comes to the honour and sovereignty of the country and India should think twice before playing with fire, lest it gets reduced to ashes.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he said the month of September should had reminded the Indian army chief of what Pakistan was capable of before issuing such an inciting statement. India shouldn’t forget that Pakistan was fully capable to defeat India on every front, if any such situation would arise. “The people of Pakistan, with their full strength, are behind their brave and capable army that has the capability of obliterating its opponents. Anyone who talks a word against the Pakistan Army should know that every soldier of Pakistan is ready to take lives, and if need be, sacrifice his own for the security and defence of his country,” he said. Shahbaz said, “Such irresponsible attitude of India is the root of underdevelopment and the reason for instability in the region. Therefore, the Indian Parliament should reprehend the Indian army chief over such an irresponsible behaviour.”

The PML-N president called on the international community to take notice of the jingoistic statement and said Pakistan was more than capable of defending and responding to any aggression by New Delhi.

Earlier in a tweet on Saturday, Shahbaz wrote, “The bellicose and irresponsible statement by the Indian army chief exposes the Indian designs to the world that should immediately take note of New Delhi’s threatening posture. Pakistan extending an olive branch to India should never be misconstrued as weakness.” “Pakistan’s unwavering patriotic soldiers stand steadfast to defend with might and fury against unprovoked aggression from any threat. While the nation stands united with their intrepid military and against the cowardly threats,” he added.