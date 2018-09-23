Sun September 23, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
September 23, 2018

Avenfield reference: NAB examines legal aspects of IHC verdict tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will hold its important meeting on Monday to review and examine the legal aspects of the verdict of the Islamabad High Court decision of suspension of the conviction of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar in Avenfield case.

NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal would chair the meeting of the NAB that aims to examine and review the legal aspects of the Islamabad High Court verdict and to file the appeal in the Supreme Court against the verdict.

According to sources, the meeting would also decide to file appeal in the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the Islamabad High Court verdict and to take a decision to select a new prosecution team to plead the case in Islamabad High Court in Avenfield case. Sources said it is expected that NAB will file appeal in the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the verdict of Islamabad High Court by Tuesday or Wednesday.

