Sanjrani for Pak-Azeri liberal visa regime

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Thursday proposed a liberal visa regime and direct air connectivity between Pakistan and Azerbaijan to promote bilateral trade, investment and tourism.

Sanjrani made this proposal during his meeting with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev in Baku.

He said there was a need to explore the possibility of cooperation in diverse fields, including economy.

The extension of North-South Transport Corridor to Gwadar Port, he emphasised, would ensure the much-needed connectivity and give boost to trade links between the two countries.

Sanjrani said mutual support on conflicts of Nagorno-Karabakh and Kashmir testified to a close understanding existing between Islamabad and Baku.

Azerbaijan President said Pakistan was an important country and there was a huge scope to further build on cooperation and strengthen linkages.

Chairman Senate, who is leading a parliamentary delegation, also had meetings with leaders, heads of parliaments and delegates from Irish, UAE, Egypt, Korea and other countries.

Sanjrani said Pakistan supported the efforts aimed at establishing peace and stability in the region.