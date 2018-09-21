Five FC men injured in NW blast

MIRANSHAH: Five personnel of the Frontier Constabulary (FC) sustained injuries in a remote controlled device blast in tehsil Spinwam in North Waziristan tribal district on Thursday, official sources said.

They said a vehicle of the security forces was on way to its headquarters when attacked with a remote controlled device in Spinwam area near the Pak-Afghan border.

As a result, five personnel identified as Havaldars Amirul Hassan, Amir Ahmad, Lance Naik Mukamil Shah, sepoys Waheedullah and Sheraz sustained injuries.

The injured personnel were taken to the nearest hospital. The sources said that no group claimed responsibility for the attack.