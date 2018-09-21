Joseph quits Sunwolves

TOKYO: Japan head coach Jamie Joseph is set to relinquish control of Super Rugby’s Sunwolves to concentrate on the host team’s run-in to the 2019 World Cup.

As events took place across Japan on Thursday to mark a year to go before the “Brave Blossoms” face Russia in the tournament’s opening game, Joseph revealed he would step down as Sunwolves coach after combining both roles last season. The New Zealander will, however, preserve close ties between the Tokyo-based side and the national team. “I won’t be coaching the Sunwolves next year, but I will be involved in appointing the coaches,” the former All Black told local media. “Next year we need to be peaking in September, certainly not February when the Super Rugby competition starts,” added Joseph.