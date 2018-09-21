Govt considering abolishing Red Zones?

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, on Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has opened Prime Minister's House and governor houses for public, and this has dismayed many people into saying "why a common man has entered the governor house".

He questioned the existence of Red Zones that why they are there.

He said nobody has heard that any civilised nation has Red Zones. He said the sky has not fallen by opening the governor houses. Fawad said"our sister in the PPP Nafisa Shah is also criticising us" over the issue.