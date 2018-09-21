Fri September 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report

Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report
PTI govt’s 16 flip-flops in 30 days

PTI govt’s 16 flip-flops in 30 days
PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t let anyone attack Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t let anyone attack Saudi Arabia
PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia
Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar freed for now

Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar freed for now
Clue about Pakistanis’ 2,700 properties abroad found

Clue about Pakistanis’ 2,700 properties abroad found
Dam politics

Dam politics
Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner

Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner
PM Imran Khan returns to Pakistan after Saudi visit

PM Imran Khan returns to Pakistan after Saudi visit
China's Xi says places 'high premium' on Pakistan ties

China's Xi says places 'high premium' on Pakistan ties

Business

REUTERS
September 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

OECD trims economic outlook over trade and emerging market woes

PARIS: Global economic growth has peaked out in the face of rising trade frictions and emerging market turbulence, the OECD said on Thursday, trimming its earlier outlook.

The world economy is on course for growth this year of 3.7 percent this and next year, up from 3.6 percent last year, said the Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development (OECD).

In its last economic outlook in May, the Paris-based policy forum had forecast growth of 3.8 percent this year and 3.9 percent in 2019, but it said in an update on Thursday that growth had peaked since those last projections were made.

The OECD said trade growth, the engine behind the global upswing in recent years, had slowed this year to around three percent from five percent in 2017 as tensions between the United States and its major trade partners weighed on confidence and investment.

Even though the United States is the source of these trade frictions, the economic outlook for the United States was nevertheless the brightest amongst the OECD's major developed economies, thanks to tax cuts and government spending.

The OECD left its forecast for U.S. growth this year unchanged at 2.9 percent, but trimmed the forecast for next year to 2.7 percent, from 2.8 percent previously.It said that U.S. import tariffs were beginning to have an impact on the world's biggest economy, estimating that those already imposed would lift overall U.S. prices 0.3-0.4 percent.

Particular products were even more effected, with U.S. prices for washing machines jumping 20 percent between March and July while U.S. exports of cars to China were down nearly 40 percent over one year.

Meanwhile, the OECD said that a weaker currency had so far helped China - which is not an OECD member - absorb the impact of higher U.S. tariffs, leaving its growth forecasts unchanged at 6.7 percent for this year and 6.4 percent for next year.

Rising U.S. interest rates and a stronger U.S. dollar spelled trouble for emerging market economies such as Argentina, Brazil and Turkey, the OECD said, slashing its forecasts for those three countries.

Meanwhile, softer foreign demand meant the euro zone economy was unlikely to fare as well as previously expected.The OECD downgraded the euro zone´s growth forecast for this year to 2.0 percent from 2.2 percent, and nudged next year´s outlook down to 1.9 percent from 2.1 percent.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27
Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced

Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced
Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row
Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

Photos & Videos

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears
CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral