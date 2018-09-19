Tayyab moves into HKFC International’s second round

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top squash player Tayyab Aslam moved into the second round of the $28,000 HKFC International at Hong Kong Football Club, Happy Valley, Hong Kong.

Tayyab defeated Robert Downer of England 11-8, 11-8, 7-11, 8-11, 11-6 in 62 minutes in the first round on Tuesday. He will face seventh seed George Parker of England in the second round.

Israr Ahmed and Ammad Fareed lost their matches in the first round. Israr was beaten by Mohd Syafiq Kamal of Malaysia 12-10, 9-11, 11-3, 9-11, 7-11 in 55 minutes. Ammad was smashed by Ramit Tandon of India 6-11, 7-11, 5-11 in just 26 minutes.