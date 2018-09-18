Tue September 18, 2018
The messiah and the leper

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow

Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges

Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

AY
Asim Yasin
September 18, 2018

Article 6 would have been referred to Mush: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while referring to invoking Article 6 against those opposing construction of dams said that it would have referred to former president General (R) Pervez Musharraf.

He expressed these views on his arrival at the Parliament House before the Presidential address, in a brief talk with newsmen, when journalists asked about his opinion on Kalabagh Dam, Bilawal said the provinces had serious reservations and objections to the Kalabagh Dam.

A journalist asked him about invoking Article 6 of the Constitution against those opposing building dams, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said if there were talks of the Article 6, it would be referring to General (R) Pervez Musharraf case.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari gave a deadline till Tuesday (today) to the government for the constitution of Parliamentary Commission to probe the allegations of rigging in the general elections 2018 saying if the Parliamentary Commission was not formed till Tuesday, the PPP would stage a protest in both the Houses of Parliament.

“We will wait till today (Tuesday) for the formation of the Parliamentary Commission and if the government failed to meet the deadline, the strategy to be finalised for protests in Parliament,” he said while talking to newsmen here on Monday after the address of President Dr Arif Alvi to the joint sitting of Parliament.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that not a single word was mentioned in the Presidential address about the opposition’s demand for formation of the Parliamentary Commission.

When a journalist asked about the meeting with ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umra on Sunday, Bilawal said he did not do the politics in funerals and it was not a political meeting but for the condolence. “When I go for a condolence then only offer condolence,” he said.

