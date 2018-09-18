Article 6 would have been referred to Mush: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while referring to invoking Article 6 against those opposing construction of dams said that it would have referred to former president General (R) Pervez Musharraf.

He expressed these views on his arrival at the Parliament House before the Presidential address, in a brief talk with newsmen, when journalists asked about his opinion on Kalabagh Dam, Bilawal said the provinces had serious reservations and objections to the Kalabagh Dam.

A journalist asked him about invoking Article 6 of the Constitution against those opposing building dams, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said if there were talks of the Article 6, it would be referring to General (R) Pervez Musharraf case.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari gave a deadline till Tuesday (today) to the government for the constitution of Parliamentary Commission to probe the allegations of rigging in the general elections 2018 saying if the Parliamentary Commission was not formed till Tuesday, the PPP would stage a protest in both the Houses of Parliament.

“We will wait till today (Tuesday) for the formation of the Parliamentary Commission and if the government failed to meet the deadline, the strategy to be finalised for protests in Parliament,” he said while talking to newsmen here on Monday after the address of President Dr Arif Alvi to the joint sitting of Parliament.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that not a single word was mentioned in the Presidential address about the opposition’s demand for formation of the Parliamentary Commission.

When a journalist asked about the meeting with ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umra on Sunday, Bilawal said he did not do the politics in funerals and it was not a political meeting but for the condolence. “When I go for a condolence then only offer condolence,” he said.