After 35-year ban, Saudi theatres to screen Egyptian film

RIYADH: Movie theatres in Saudi Arabia this week will screen an Egyptian film for the first time following the reversal of a 35-year ban on public cinemas.

Entitled ‘Al-Badla’, or ‘The Suit’, the movie is set to debut in the kingdom on Thursday, starred well-known Egyptian singer/actor Tamer Hosny. In February, Saudi Arabia lifted a 35-year ban on public cinemas, drawing varied reactions from Saudi citizens.

The Saudi authorities had banned public cinemas in the mid-1980s. The ban’s reversal comes as part of a raft of reforms introduced by King Salman bin Abdulaziz, who last year also announced his decision to allow women to drive - a move that went into effect in June.