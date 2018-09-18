Golen Gol project shutdown postponed

DIR: The Golen Gol hydropower project and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) authorities have reached a written accord with the Dir Qaumi Movement (DQM) leaders under which work on installation of transformer and transmission line to Chukiatan gridstation would start on September 25.

The project director of Golen Gol hydropower project, Mian Faizur Rahman and Pesco representative, Muhammad Nawaz, met the DQM elders and discussed the issue of disruption of the Golen Gol transmission line in Dir.

It may be mentioned that the DQM on Saturday after the All Parties Conference had disconnected the transmission line of the Golen Gol powerhouse in the limits of Upper Dir after the Golen Gol authorities refused to give electricity to Chukiatan gridstation from the project.

The DQM elders and people of Dir had put chains to the transmission line and disconnected it and also announced of a shutdown from September 20 for an unidentified period against the Golen Gol authorities attitude.

They had also announced that the transmission line would remain disconnected until electricity was not given to Chukiatan gridstation from the Golen Gol transmission line. The delegation of Golen Gol and Pesco met the elders of the DQM and after successful dialogues the Golen Gol project director and Pesco representative signed a written accord with the leaders of DQM.

The Golen Gol and Pesco delegation said that work on installation of 132 KV transformer for upgradation of the Chukiatan gridstation to 132 KV from 66 KV would be started from September 25 this year. And also installation of the remaining poles of the Golen Gol transmission line to Chukiatan gridstation would also be started from the same date.

After the successful negotiations, the DQM announced to postpone the shutdown. However, its leaders announced that the transmission line would continue to be disconnected until the Golen Gol and Pesco authorities fulfilled their promises.