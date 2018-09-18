Tue September 18, 2018
September 18, 2018

Classical singer Amanat Ali remembered

Islamabad: Monday, September 17, is the 44th death anniversary of Ustad Amanat Ali Khan, one of the greatest musicians and a classical ‘Ghazal’ singer from the Patiala Gharana. He had died on this day in 1974 at the age of 42. Amanat Ali Khan was born in 1932 in Sham Chaurasi, Hoshiarpur, Punjab.

Soon after independence he moved to Pakistan. The ‘ghazals’ sung by him aired by Radio Pakistan Lahore Station had become quite popular among the public. The late 1950s and early 1960s witnessed the rise of seraphic singer. He was an immaculate singer, who added more shine and prestige to the Patiala Gharana, the family that was sworn to carry on the traditional and classical aura of Hindustani music. He was conferred with the ‘Pride of Performance’ award by the Government of Pakistan.

