Tue September 18, 2018
The messiah and the leper

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow

Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges

Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Karachi

September 18, 2018

Three-day celebration of Defense Day held at PAF-KIET

KARACHI: 1965 & 1971 War and Role of PAF - Air Commodore (Retd) Shabbir Ahmad Khan A three-day celebration of Nation’s 53rd Defense Day at Pakistan Air Force – Karachi Institute of Economics & Technology (PAF-KIET) comes to an end with zeal and zest in all three campuses.

Banners and posters were displayed in and outside of campuses paying tribute to our martyrs and ghazis and national songs were aired to incite the patriotism sprit among the students and youth.

PAF-KIET had the privilege and honour to have a very informative and motivational talk by a war veteran, Air commodore (Retd) Shabbir Ahmad Khan, on 06 September, 2018 in the Auditorium of PAF-KIET Main Campus at Pakistan Air Force Base, Korangi Creek.

He recalled the role of PAF during the war of 1965 and shared very informational and motivational knowledge with the audience.

The students were extremely thrilled to hear about the feats of our gallant forces who fought to preserve our Independence as a honorable country. The talk was attended by the Faculty and students.***

Wawrinka wobbles to winning start in St Petersburg

Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival

Muhammad Ali becomes first boxer to win fight despite diabetes

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners

Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

