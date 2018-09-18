Three-day celebration of Defense Day held at PAF-KIET

KARACHI: 1965 & 1971 War and Role of PAF - Air Commodore (Retd) Shabbir Ahmad Khan A three-day celebration of Nation’s 53rd Defense Day at Pakistan Air Force – Karachi Institute of Economics & Technology (PAF-KIET) comes to an end with zeal and zest in all three campuses.

Banners and posters were displayed in and outside of campuses paying tribute to our martyrs and ghazis and national songs were aired to incite the patriotism sprit among the students and youth.

PAF-KIET had the privilege and honour to have a very informative and motivational talk by a war veteran, Air commodore (Retd) Shabbir Ahmad Khan, on 06 September, 2018 in the Auditorium of PAF-KIET Main Campus at Pakistan Air Force Base, Korangi Creek.

He recalled the role of PAF during the war of 1965 and shared very informational and motivational knowledge with the audience.

The students were extremely thrilled to hear about the feats of our gallant forces who fought to preserve our Independence as a honorable country. The talk was attended by the Faculty and students.***