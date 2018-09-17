Tanak powers Toyota to third successive rally triumph

ISTANBUL: Estonian Ott Tanak, in a Toyota, claimed his third consecutive victory on Sunday, at the Rally of Turkey, to move up to second place in the world championship standings.

Finland’s Jari-Matti Latvala, also in a Toyota, finished second with New Zealand’s Hayden Paddon third in a Hyundai after a tumultuous weekend in which Belgian championship leader Thierry Neuville and French rival Sebastien Ogier collected only five points apiece. Neuville and Ogier were both forced to retire following race incidents on Saturday, allowing Tanak to take command and head into the final day Sunday with a 13sec lead on Latvala.