Dam controversy

Freshwater reservoirs are depleting gradually across the world. This is the reason why many experts said that the third world war would likely be fought over the water issue. Even though Pakistan has been facing the water crisis for many years, not a single dam has been built since the 1960s. According to a survey, 90 million acres water is squandered every year. Keeping in view the seriousness of the situation, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar has put his hand to the plough and started collecting funds for the construction of the Diamer Basha Dam. It is a good initiative that is appreciated by the entire nation. While some social and political elements are once again trying to make it controversial for political opposition or point scoring, it’s time to keep our differences aside. We have to join our hands for the survival of our future generations.

Mazhar Ali Charan

Karachi