No curfew in North Waziristan on Sundays in future

MIRANSHAH: The security forces on Friday announced not to impose curfew in North Waziristan on Sundays, overturning a decision that was in place for the last 12 years.

Talking to reporters, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7th Division Major General Mumtaz Hussain said the curfew was causing inconvenience to the local population and therefore it has been decided not to impose it on Sundays.

However, he said that curfew would be enforced if the need arose.

It may be mentioned that the security forces used to impose curfew in parts of North Waziristan tribal district every Sunday. It created problems for the local people who could not move freely.

Maj Gen Mumtaz Hussain said the people of North Waziristan were patriotic and had rendered matchless sacrifices for the restoration of peace in the country.

He said the security forces were aware of the problems of the people and wanted to give them relief. He added that more steps would be taken to facilitate the people.

About the incidents of target killings in North Waziristan, he said the situation would come under control after fencing the border with Afghanistan.

He maintained that some anti-social elements still hiding on the Pakistani side of the border were trying to create law and order in North Waziristan.

He said Pakistan did not view Afghanistan as an enemy. “We consider it a brotherly country and a good neighbour. We share the sorrows and happiness of our Afghan brethren,” he remarked.

About the temporarily displaced persons (TDPs) who had shifted to Afghanistan after the launch of military operation, Zarb-e-Azb, in North Waziristan in June 2014, he said the families possessing the vehicle registration documents would be allowed to return to their native areas in their vehicles.

He said projects for promotion of agriculture and excavation of minerals would be launched to benefit the people in North Waziristan. “The local investors would be encouraged to invest in mineral sector and other projects,” he added.

Maj Gen Mumtaz Hussain said around 500,000 olive saplings would be planted in North Waziristan with the support of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.

He said there was need for restoration of people’s confidence in the state and its institutions. To a question, he said there should be complete understanding between the army and people as differences were not in the best interest of the country and had resulted in the past in tragedies like Bangladesh.

He said the government was keen to solve the problems of people in North Waziristan by taking them on board.