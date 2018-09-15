MBP corruption: NAB gets remand of six accused

MULTAN: An accountability court granted 14-day physical remand of six accused of Metro Bus Project corruption case to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) here on Friday.

The NAB authorities produced the accused in the court of District and Sessions Judge Abdul Hameed and requested 15 days remand of former chief engineer MBP Sabir Khan Sadozai and five other officials of the MDA, who were arrested on Thursday.

However, the court granted 14 days remand. The accused would again appear before the court on Sept 26, says an official of the NAB Multan. Those arrested on Thursday included MDA XENs Riaz Hussain and Amanat, while SDOs Moanam Saeed, Rana Wasim and Manzoor Hussain and ex-chief engineer Sabir Khan Sadozai were arrested earlier.