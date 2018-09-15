Pakistan’s skeet shooters fail to reach finals

KARACHI: Pakistan’s skeet shooters failed to qualify for the finals of the skeet competition in the 52nd ISSF World Championship that concluded in Changwon, South Korea, on Friday.

The qualification round two of individual category was played on Friday. Khurrum Inam added 44 points to his first day score of 68 points to get a total of 112 (23, 22, 23, 20, 24), which gave him the 83rd position.

Usman Chand, who recently became Asia’s number seven, added 46 points to reach a total of 111 (22, 21, 22, 25, 21) to secure the 93rd position. Abdul Sattar Satti added 45 points to get a total of 108 (19, 23, 21, 23, 22), getting the 107th position.

In team category, Pakistan finished last (27th position) with the score of 331 points (64, 66, 66, 68, 67).