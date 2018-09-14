Fri September 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz laid to rest in Lahore

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz laid to rest in Lahore
Turkish FM, COAS Bajwa discuss bilateral ties, regional security

Turkish FM, COAS Bajwa discuss bilateral ties, regional security
Sindh govt allows 15 years relaxation in age limit for jobs

Sindh govt allows 15 years relaxation in age limit for jobs
Sweden is no exception

Sweden is no exception
Government announces public holidays on 9th, 10th Muharram

Government announces public holidays on 9th, 10th Muharram
Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body
Modi become first Indian PM to address Dawoodi Bohra religious gathering

Modi become first Indian PM to address Dawoodi Bohra religious gathering

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Nothing is impossible, PM Imran Khan tells bureaucrats

Nothing is impossible, PM Imran Khan tells bureaucrats
In shift, Pakistani giant Engro to bet big on rising middle class

In shift, Pakistani giant Engro to bet big on rising middle class

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Dual nationality: SC appoints ex-AG as amicus curiae

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Thursday appointed former attorney general Khalid Javed as amicus curiae for assistance on dual citizenship of government servants.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, resumed hearing of the suo moto case.

Justice Umer Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsen are the other members of the bench.

The chief justice observed that the court had provided maximum support in the instant matter and now it’s up to the government to take practical measures in accordance with the law.

“We don’t want to interfere in the government’s affairs,” he remarked.

The additional attorney general (AAG) submitted that there was a dire need for making amendments to the Citizenship Act.

Senior lawyer, Aitzaz Ahsan informed the court that during his tenure as interior minister he had received a lot of applications for citizenship.

He said it was an unusual feature of the Pakistani law that a husband could transfer his citizenship to his wife but the wife could not.

At this, the chief justice asked him to submit his views in writing.

The court appointed former attorney general Khalid Javed as amicus curie and adjourned further hearing until Monday.

Meanwhile, a seven-member larger bench of the apex court, headed by the chief justice, heard the case of parliamentarians having dual nationality and adjourned the hearing until October 1 after Barrister Ali Zafar, counsel for one of the petitioners, sought adjournment.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

ECP extends registration date for online overseas Pakistanis voters

ECP extends registration date for online overseas Pakistanis voters
Nafisa Shah continues to attack PTI's decision of turning PM House into university

Nafisa Shah continues to attack PTI's decision of turning PM House into university

#FixIt's Alamgir Khan nominated by PTI for Karachi's NA-243 seat in by-polls

#FixIt's Alamgir Khan nominated by PTI for Karachi's NA-243 seat in by-polls
NAB team raids cardiovascular diseases hospital in Karachi

NAB team raids cardiovascular diseases hospital in Karachi

Photos & Videos

Afghanistan´s Charlie Chaplin says he aims to make people smile, forget grief

Afghanistan´s Charlie Chaplin says he aims to make people smile, forget grief
FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Watch: Amitabh Bachchan asks question about PM Imran Khan in KBC

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan asks question about PM Imran Khan in KBC
Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments