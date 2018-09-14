Dual nationality: SC appoints ex-AG as amicus curiae

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Thursday appointed former attorney general Khalid Javed as amicus curiae for assistance on dual citizenship of government servants.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, resumed hearing of the suo moto case.

Justice Umer Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsen are the other members of the bench.

The chief justice observed that the court had provided maximum support in the instant matter and now it’s up to the government to take practical measures in accordance with the law.

“We don’t want to interfere in the government’s affairs,” he remarked.

The additional attorney general (AAG) submitted that there was a dire need for making amendments to the Citizenship Act.

Senior lawyer, Aitzaz Ahsan informed the court that during his tenure as interior minister he had received a lot of applications for citizenship.

He said it was an unusual feature of the Pakistani law that a husband could transfer his citizenship to his wife but the wife could not.

At this, the chief justice asked him to submit his views in writing.

The court appointed former attorney general Khalid Javed as amicus curie and adjourned further hearing until Monday.

Meanwhile, a seven-member larger bench of the apex court, headed by the chief justice, heard the case of parliamentarians having dual nationality and adjourned the hearing until October 1 after Barrister Ali Zafar, counsel for one of the petitioners, sought adjournment.