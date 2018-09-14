Air Chief honoured with Turkish Legion of Merit award

ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was awarded the Turkish Legion of Merit in recognition of his services for promoting defence ties between Pakistan and Turkey. According to a PAF press release the impressive ceremony was held at the Headquarters of Turkish Air Force at Ankara. On arrival at Headquarters of Turkish Air Force, a smartly turned out contingent of Turkish Air Force presented him the guard of honor. Later the Air Chief called on General Hasan Kucukakyuz, Commander of Turkish Air Force. Both the dignitaries discussed matters related to professional interests. During the meeting the Air Chief thanked Turkish government for the august award and said that two countries enjoyed enviable brotherly ties spread over years. General Hasan Kucukakyuz lauded the level of defence and security cooperation between both the countries. Both the dignitaries agreed to further enhance and expand mutual collaboration and defence ties between the two countries in general and air forces in particular.