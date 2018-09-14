Lahore Football League from Oct 21

Our correspondent

LAHORE: A General Council Meeting of DFA Lahore was held under the Chairmanship of Mian Rizwan Ali President DFA Lahore. Around 50 Clubs of DFA Lahore attended the meeting. Sardar Naveed Haider, President Punjab Football Association, was the chief guest at the occasion. It was decided that the DFA Lahore Football League will be held from October 21 this year.