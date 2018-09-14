Fri September 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral: Body brought at Jati Umra

Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral: Body brought at Jati Umra
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Farooq Sattar quits MQM-P Rabita body

Farooq Sattar quits MQM-P Rabita body
Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body
Emotional tribute to 'mother of democracy' Kulsoom Nawaz at London funeral

Emotional tribute to 'mother of democracy' Kulsoom Nawaz at London funeral
PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award
Indo-US joint statement ‘inconsistent with diplomatic norms’

Indo-US joint statement ‘inconsistent with diplomatic norms’
Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible

Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible
PSO pays Rs8.45 bn as demurrages in five years

PSO pays Rs8.45 bn as demurrages in five years
Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28

Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28

Islamabad

A
APP
September 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Haleem’ preferred choice of food for ‘niyaz’ in Muharram

Islamabad : As ‘Niyaz’ is in fact a tradition of Muharram and other Islamic months when people with diverse backgrounds distribute food amongst others, ’Haleem’ is the preferred choice of food for ‘niyaz’ where people are busy to make ‘haleem’ at their homes or from caterers.

Food for any religious group and gathering plays an important role, many dishes are prepared for ‘niyaz’ including ‘haleem’, chickpeas and rice, chicken rice and ‘kheer’ though ‘haleem’ is the more popular dish for ‘niyaz’ during the first Islamic month for distribution.

‘Haleem’ is made with various pulses, spices, chicken or beef and wheat all of which are cooked on slow heat for several hours and is served with ‘naan’.

‘Haleem’ is also served all over the year at various restaurants, which also see an increase in demand for the dish during Muharram.

“We make ‘haleem’ every day, but demand increases during Muharram and we try to prepare beforehand for ‘niyaz’,” said Mohammad Noman, the owner of a restaurant.

He said most people preferred the beef ‘haleem’.

For many, ‘haleem’ is a complete meal and should be taken with a spoon and for others the dish is not complete without a ‘naan’ or a ‘kulcha’.

“I always like to go to the ‘haleem’ shops where they make the perfect ‘haleem’. In some shops, the chefs boil pulses and add the leftover chicken, so one should know where they use quality ingredients,” said a resident Imran Rao.

Another resident, Safdar Mushtaq said, “Haleem was made in homes in the past but now people prefer to get it from restaurants. People call caterers to their homes during Muharram and provide them all the ingredients for ‘haleem’, which they make outside the house.”

The trend of ‘niyaz’ connects people in a cycle: from the wholesaler to the commercial kitchen owners, from the grocer to the ordinary home cook, ‘niyaz’ benefits many people in many ways, a housewife Sawera Amin said.

Many food-related businesses wait for times such as Muharram or Rabiul Awwal to see a seasonal spike in business.

In these months, food-related professions tend to put their all in arranging supplies to meet demand, she added.

“More and more people are now trying to do something during the first 10 days of Muharram as some form of commemoration,” said a shopkeeper Azmat Ali.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Roshni Rides lights the way for women in Karachi

Roshni Rides lights the way for women in Karachi
Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims

Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims
Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Photos & Videos

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final
Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?