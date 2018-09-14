RCC student gets third position in HSSC exam

Rawalpindi : Muiza Latif, a student of Rawalpindi College of Commerce, Siddiqui Chowk, has obtained 963 marks and secured overall third position among girl students in the Commerce Group in the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC-II) examinations of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, says a press release.

Saman Sagheer secured 992 marks and stood first in the college, Rinad Abbas second and Maria Khurram clinched third position. Rawalpindi College of Commerce showed 74% results in Commerce group, 73% in Pre-Medical group and 75% in Pre-Engineering group.

Chief Executive of Rawalpindi College of Commerce (RCC), Pirzada Rahat Quddusi and Principal Hamid Mahmood congratulated the teachers, students and their parents. Quddusi said that RCC has the best teaching faculty in twin cities. Quddusi also announced cash prize and gold medal for Muiza Latif.