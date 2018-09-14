Nothing new

The government is planning to announce the new budget within a few days. It is being said that the tax rebate that was given by the previous government to salaried individuals will be withdrawn and the PTI-led government will impose tax on individuals who have an annual income of Rs800,000. We do understand the importance of direct taxes which is a major tool of revenue generation and the backbone of the country’s economy. But, instead of increasing tax base and targeting the same individuals, who are already contributing to GDP, seems unjustified. In its election manifesto, the PTI promised to generate a tax collection of Rs8,000 billion. However, at the economic front, the party seems clueless and is relying on the same tactics that have adopted by the rulers of ‘Old Pakistan’.

Sohail Zafar

Rawalpindi