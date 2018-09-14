‘CHEC should provide concrete proposals for railways’

Islamabad: Wang XioFeng, General Manager, China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) called on Sh. Rashid Ahmad, Federal Minister for Railways on Thursday at Ministry of Railways. Both parties showed interest in mutual cooperation. Federal Minister asked to provide concrete proposals from Chinese side. He mentioned, “Pakistan and China friendship is eternal.”

The minister said that all good proposals from CHEC will be welcomed. CHEC showed interest in working with Pakistan Railways at Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis for construction of Inland Container Depot (Dry Port) at Marshalling Yard Pipri (MYP), rehabilitation of railway lines in Karachi Port and MYP.

During the meeting they also showed interest in use of railway network to operate shuttle Freight trains to transport containers between Karachi Port and MYP. The meeting was also attended by Javed Anwar, Chairman, Ministry of Railways, Aftab Akbar, CEO, Pakistan Railways, Farukh Taimur Ghilzai, Secretary Railway Board and Munawar Shah and DG Technical.