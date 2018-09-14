Admiral Zafar lauds Pak Navy’s morale at all levels

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has expressed his utmost confidence over operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy in the prevalent maritime challenges including security aspects and lauded the morale and motivation of sailors at all levels.

The naval chief was addressing the Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy which concluded here at Naval Headquarters. The conference was chaired by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi. Admiral Abbasi also re-affirmed Pakistan Navy’s commitment towards “Green Pakistan” initiative of the government and directed the commands to make every effort to protect our environment by tree plantation campaigns.

Command and Staff Conference is the apex decision making body of Pakistan Navy in which all chiefs of staff, principal staff officers and field commanders undertake review of Pakistan Navy’s policies, plans and operational preparedness.

Detailed briefings on various ongoing and future Pakistan Navy projects and plans were given to chief of the Naval Staff. Special prayers and Fateha were offered for Shuhada and national heroes including martyrs of Pakistan Navy who laid their precious lives in the line of duty.