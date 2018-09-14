Jang Economic Session: Voting right to expats to improve country’s image, say experts

LAHORE: Pakistanis who deserved to be in parliament were unable to reach there due to lack of awareness among the masses as vote is equal in democracy while voting right to overseas Pakistanis will give them opportunity to play their role in economy and democracy.

These views were expressed by the participants in the Jang Economic Session on ‘Experts opinion on voting right to overseas Pakistanis’. The panellists were Younas Kamran, Khalil Lodhi, Roba Hamayon, Ehsan Wayen, Mussarrat Jamshed Cheema and Rozi Rizvi. The session was hosted by Sikandar Lodhi.

Younas Kamran said that voting right to overseas Pakistanis was good on both democratic and economic grounds as they sent almost $20 billion remittances annually equal to exports of country. He believed it was basic right to give voting right to them which they were kept deprived of. It will improve country’s image, he added.

Khalil Lodhi said that overseas Pakistanis are asset to country who have greater love for country and also take interest in country’s politics. He termed voting right to them a good omen as they were supporting the country economy. So the voting right to them was necessary and it will be helpful in resolving their issues in parliament properly.

Roba Hamayon said that due to low literacy level both in rural and urban population trend of voting the party or individual loyalty is high. However, this would not be observed in overseas Pakistanis case as they wanted to prosper country more than the locals, she said. She called for increasing literacy rate at every level.

Ehsan Wayen said voting right to overseas Pakistanis was good in every aspect and the parliament should have allowed it well ago but now the Supreme Court permitted it. He said parliament should protect the living, belonging, properties and assets of overseas Pakistanis while they should get registered their vote well before 15 September.

Mussarrat Cheema said voting right to overseas Pakistanis will provide an opportunity for their representation in parliament and helpful in resolving their issues. She said it would strengthen their second generation relations with Pakistan while decision of voting right to them is timely and media had also played its role in it. She said overseas Pakistanis can practically participate in politics and play role in the betterment of Pakistan.

Rozi Rizvi said the decision of right of vote to overseas Pakistani should have been made long ago but it’s not too late. She said overseas Pakistanis always supported the country in every trouble situation. She said love for country will grow with voting right to them. She believed that they will always vote for the betterment of Pakistan.