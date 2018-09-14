Fri September 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral: Body brought at Jati Umra

Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral: Body brought at Jati Umra
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Farooq Sattar quits MQM-P Rabita body

Farooq Sattar quits MQM-P Rabita body
Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body
Emotional tribute to 'mother of democracy' Kulsoom Nawaz at London funeral

Emotional tribute to 'mother of democracy' Kulsoom Nawaz at London funeral
PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award
Indo-US joint statement ‘inconsistent with diplomatic norms’

Indo-US joint statement ‘inconsistent with diplomatic norms’
Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible

Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible
PSO pays Rs8.45 bn as demurrages in five years

PSO pays Rs8.45 bn as demurrages in five years
Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28

Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28

Top Story

SK
Sohail Khan
September 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

SC orders relocation of Sharifs’ sugar mills from south Punjab

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday ordered the repatriation of sugar mills, owned by the Sharif family from southern Punjab to its previous place as well as shifting of its machinery within two months.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umer Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsen, dismissed appeals of the Sharif family as well as other petitioners, challenging the verdict of the Lahore High Court (LHC), declaring the relocation of the sugar mills as illegal. “Reasons to be recorded later on as we do not find any substance in the instant appeals and have dismissed it instantly”, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar announced in a short order.

The court ruled that the petitioners are prevented from operating their mills after two months and during the period they may remove the equipment and then shift it to other place. The court, however, ruled that the buildings of the said sugar mills would remain intact and could be utilised for other industrial purposes.

The management of Ittefaq, Haseeb Waqas and Chaudhry sugar mills, owned by the Sharif family had challenged in the Supreme Court, verdict of the learned LHC, declaring relocation of sugar mills to southern Punjab as illegal and had directed its management to repatriate the mills to their previous location.

Last year, a three-member LHC bench, headed by then Chief Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, had announced the verdict on a petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and JDW Sugar Mills owner Jehangir Tareen.

The bench then declared the relocation of the Sharif family’s mills in South Punjab ‘illegal’ and ordered all the mills – namely Ittefaq Sugar Mills, Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills and Chaudhry Sugar Mills – be repatriated to their previous locations.

Jehangir Tareen, the petitioner had pleaded before the learned LHC that the mills were shifted to new location despite a ban on relocating them, violating the government’s policy.

On Thursday, Malik Qayyum, Makhdom Ali Khan and Ali Sabtain Fazli, counsels for Itefaq, Chaudhry Sugar Mills and Haseeb Waqas Sugars Mills of Sharif family while Barrister Aitzaz Ahsen, counsels for JDW Sugar Mills owned by Jehangir Tareen appeared before the court and presented their arguments.

The court after hearing the arguments, dismissed the instant petitions and directed the repatriation of Sharif sugar mills within two months from Southern Punjab to its previous places.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Roshni Rides lights the way for women in Karachi

Roshni Rides lights the way for women in Karachi
Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims

Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims
Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Photos & Videos

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final
Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?