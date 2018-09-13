Thu September 13, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 13, 2018

WAR concerned over increasing cases of child sexual abuse

While hailing a recent legal victory in the case of the rape of a minor girl in which the accused has been sentenced, non-profit War Against Rape (WAR) has also expressed concerns about the increasing number of cases of child sexual abuse.

According to a press release issued by WAR, Additional Sessions Judge East Mushtari Khanum had recently sentenced Ghulam Kabeer to 10 years rigorous imprisonment and Rs20,000 fine. Kabeer was convicted of raping a six-year-old girl.

The statement added that a few months ago, WAR also won a similar case in which Judge Shahbana Waheed of District East had sentenced Muhammad Ali to 10 years rigorous imprisonment and Rs20,000 fine.

“WAR commends the untiring efforts, dedication and commitment of its advocate, Asiya Munir, who along with Deputy District Public Prosecutors Muhammad Arif Sitai and Muhammad Younis, ensured that the perpetrators of the heinous crime of child sexual abuse (CSA) should not go unpunished,” it added.

Expressing concern about the growing severity and increasing number of CSA cases, WAR recommends the state to address the frontline stakeholders i.e. police, prosecutors and judges, medico-legal officers (MLOs), media, academicians and community members who need to be sensitised and re-sensitised through refresher courses to identify, prevent and effectively respond to ensure the safety and protection of vulnerable segments of society.

WAR also requests the concerned authority for fast trials to ensure speedy justice so that cases of sexual violence are decided at least within six months to a year, the press release read.

It added that WAR has been providing rights-based holistic services including free legal aid and psycho-social counselling to 35 victims of sexual and gender-based violence whose cases are under trial in relevant courts.

