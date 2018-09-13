TDAP to promote bangle exports

KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has planned display of locally-manufactured glass bangles in foreign consulates and embassies to attract foreign buyers and visitors in order to engender trade, a statement said on Wednesday.

At a session with glass bangle manufacturers, TDAP Deputy Director Ashiq Hussain Khoso said that the authority would arrange display of quality bangles at foreign consulates and embassies to push commodity’s demand.

Glass bangles manufacturers sought collaboration with fashion institutes for research and development, aimed at innovative designing to compete in the international markets.