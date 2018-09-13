Deals of $150mln signed at pharma expo

KARACHI: Participants of the 15th Health and Pharmaceutical International Exhibition on Wednesday signed agreements worth $150 million.

The exhibition along with a series of seminars continued on the second day at the Karachi Expo Centre. Participants at the seminar deliberated upon the use of latest technology for human health.

The exhibition, which has been jointly organised by E-Commerce Gateway Pakistan and Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was attended by around 35,000 visitors during the first two days. The organisers were expecting around 50,000 visitors to attend the international exhibition during all three days. Leading scholars delivered their speeches on radiology, establishing latest dialysis centre, cardiac surgery, blood transfusion, anaesthesia at the seminars.

Shahzeb Akram, chairman, Pakistan Pharmaceutical Association, said the government had assured to resolve basic problems of the industry.

He said the industry was contributing around Rs3 billion and was an integral part in the health sector. During the exhibition about 550 foreign delegates met local counterparts and appreciated growth in Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry.