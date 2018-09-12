Wed September 12, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 12, 2018

Siraj demands allocation of Rs500b for Karachi’s uplift

KARACHI: The allocation of Rs500 billion for development projects in Karachi and the early completion of the K-IV mega water supply project and S-III sewerage treatment plant were some of the main demands JI chief Sirajul Haq made of the federal government on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq on Tuesday, Haq demanded the payment of compensation to the affected families of the 2012 Baldia factory fire and the release of JIT report into the case.

He called for taking immediate action against K-Electric for over-billing and load-shedding, the release of salaries to the employees of Pakistan Steel Mill (PSM) and immediate action by law-enforcement agencies against street criminals.

According to the JI chief, the local government system in the metropolis has been destroyed completely as well as the road network and sewerage system.

The present government has made tall claims to fix the local government system, but nothing practical could be done in this regard, Haq said.

He demanded of Prime Minister Imran Khan to announce some special packages for the people of Karachi during his visit to the city in coming days.

The JI chief further said that the affected families of the Baldia factory fire were still waiting for justice after six years of the horrific incident. The elements who are involved in the massacre have not yet been arrested, while the JIT report of the incident is also yet to be released, he pointed out.

