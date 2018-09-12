TV channels asked to follow code of conduct during Muharram

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Tuesday asked the local broadcasters to comply with provisions of code of conduct while telecasting content during the holy month of Muharram.

In a statement issued here, the media watchdog requests the license holders to "broadcast special programmes to persuade views about the teachings of Islam, to shun sectarian activism and discard animosity, hatred/differences by following the Islamic principles of tolerance courage, brotherhood and peace".

Pemra advised the TV channels to refrain from broadcasting any content against fundamental principles of religious tolerance and harmony. The statement also warned the broadcasters against airing hate speech and went on to explain what constitutes "hate speech".