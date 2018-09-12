RSF body holds its first-ever meeting in Paris

LAHORE: The Information and Democracy Commission, formed by an international NGO, Reporters Without Borders (RSF), held its first-ever two-day meeting on Sept 11-12, 2018 in Paris.

According to a news release issued on Tuesday, the commission consisted of 25 prominent figures from 18 countries of the world. Pakistan is represented at the panel by Nighat Dad, the founder of Digital Rights Foundation in the country. She says that she will focus on digital rights and human rights in online spaces.

She will highlight increase in fake news and the crucial role played by the social media companies and governments in dealing with the issue.