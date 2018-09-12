Wed September 12, 2018
National

Sher Ali Khalti
September 12, 2018

Tribute paid to Kulsoom Nawaz

LAHORE: Kulsoom Nawaz’s role in strengthen democracy and keeping the Pakistan Muslim League-N alive during harsh time of dictatorial regime will be remembered in the history, said members of civil society.

Civil society members paid tribute former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s wife who passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged battle with cancer.

She faced challenges when her husband was in exile, said Tanveer Jahan, director, Democratic Commission for Human Development. Fatima Jinnah, Nusrat Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto, Begum Nasim Wali and Kulsoom Nawaz are symbols of resilience against dictatorship, she said. Kulsoom steered the party when the PML-N was under siege by military dictator, said Tanveer Jahan. Her efforts for restoration democracy proved fruitful. She was a courageous woman. Her death caused a great loss to the country, said Tanveer Jahan.

Mumtaz Mughal, head of Aurat Foundation said Kulsoom was a nice mother, good companion and visionary politician. She was a humble woman and politician who never used abusive language in her whole political life. She was a role model for other politicians as well, said Mughal, adding her death had creased void in politics. Dur-e-Shahwar, a social activist, paid tribute to late Kulsoom and said Begum Kulsoom became the first lady of Pakistan in her husband's three terms as prime minister and she did not get perks and privileges of a first lady.

