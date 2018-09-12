Lahore Blues thrash Islamabad in U-19 Cricket

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad were bowled out for just 98 in the second innings as Lahore Blues earned 137 runs win in the National Under-19 three-day cricket at the National Ground Tuesday.

Lahore were bowled out for 159 in the second innings setting 235 runs winning target for Islamabad. The hosts could only manage 98 with Hassan Abid Kiyani (25) being the top scorer. For Lahore Fahad Munir (3-11), Ibtisamul Haq (3-32), Hamza Tariq (2-12) and Bilal Khan (2-36) shared wickets.

Scores: Lahore Region Blues 202 all out in 74.5 overs (Fahad Munir 93, Sardar Khan 3-41, Hassan Abid Kiani 2-26, Uzair Waheed 2-37) and 159 all out in 66 overs ( Fahad Munir 58, Attyab Ahmed 22, Zain-ul-Abiden 2-29, Uzair Waheed 2-28, Sardar Khan 2-17) Islamabad Region 126 all out in 57 overs (M. Hassan Nawaz 48, M. Sarim Ashfaq 29*, Irfan Khan 27, Hamza Tariq 4-37, M. Bilal Khan 4-47) and 98 all out in 35.4 overs (Hassan Abid Kiyani 25, Haroon Wahid 23, Fahad Munir 3-11, Ibtisham ul Haq 3-32, Hamza Tariq 2-12, Bilal Khan 2-36)

Scores of other matches: At Gohati Cricket Ground Swabi: Hyderabad Region 160 all out in 79.1 overs (Rafay Siddique 45, Ahmed Khan 3-23, Amir Azmat 2-24, Muhammad Amir 2-32, Safi Ullah 2-42) and 92 all out in 48.2 overs (Tayyab Ali 26, Muhammad Amir 5-23, Ahmed Khan 3-21, Saifi Ullah 1-12) Peshawar Region 376-7 in 83 overs (Mohammad Haris 112, Mukhtar Ahmed 95*, Noman Akbar 3-110, Mohammad Aizaz 2-117) Result: Peshawar Region U-19 won by an innings and 124 runs.