Tue September 11, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 11, 2018

Treason case against Nawaz: LHC issues arrest warrants for Abbasi for avoiding proceedings

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday issued bailable arrest warrants for former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for avoiding proceedings of a petition against PML-N’s jailed leader Nawaz Sharif seeking initiation of high treason proceedings against him for trying to defame state institutions in an interview to an English Daily.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi also directed the court office to ensure receiving of notices to Nawaz Sharif through superintendent of Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi and to journalist through SSP Operations, Islamabad. Justice Atir Mahmood and Justice Chaudhry Masood Jahangir were the other members of the bench.

As the bench assembled to hear the case, no one appeared on behalf of the three respondents which made judges angry.

Justice Naqvi observed that Mr Abbasi should have attended the court as he was present during the previous hearing on June 29 and was supposed to appear inall subsequent proceedings. Petitioner’s counselAzhar Siddique told the bench that Mr Abbasi was reportedly in the city to run his campaign for upcoming by-poll.

The bench issued bailable arrest warrants for Abbasi subject to furnishing bonds of Rs1 million while issued fresh notices to Nawaz Sharif and the journalist for September 24.

