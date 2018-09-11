PML-N warns against scrapping LG system

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) held its Punjab local government convention at its Model Town party Secretariat here on Monday. PML-N central leader Hamza Shahbaz chaired the convention and said that any effort to topple the LB system would be met with most furious opposition. He said the blunders of the biggest current government in internal matters and diplomatic matters have already shown what the government is capable of; therefore, they would not be allowed to mess the policies by PML-N that set Pakistan on the road to progress and development. The convention was attended by chairmen, vice chairmen, mayors and deputy mayors from all over the province of Punjab. They were briefed on the changes the incumbent government intends to make to the system and the PMLN’s policy and action-agenda regarding that.