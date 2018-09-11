Human rights helpline set up

Islamabad: In a major move, the Ministry of Human Rights has announced the creation of a helpline for the people to report rights violations anywhere in the country.

The ministry requested the people to dial 1099 round the clock all through the week to file such complaints for early action by it.

It said the initiative was meant to discourage human rights violation in society. The ministry said the helpline would offer free legal advice to complainants and help for their problems.

It encouraged the people, especially women, elderly, workers, disabled persons and transgender persons, to use the helpline for dispensation of justice in case of rights violation by individuals or departments.