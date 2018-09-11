Punjab CM pays surprise visit to Pindi commissioner’s office

Rawalpindi: The Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday during a surprise visit to commissioner office, deputy commissioner office revenue offices, expressed a strong resentment over the absence of big bosses including other staff members and directed to take action against them.

The reliable sources said that Punjab CM decided to suspend deputy commissioner, city police officer (CPO), assistant commissioners and some revenue officials, found absent from the duty during his visit.

Sardar Usman Buzdar immediately called deputy commissioner, Rawalpindi Dr Umar Jahangir who was absent from the office. He showed strong resentment to see public sitting outside the offices and waiting for concerned officers. The chief minister went to Cantt Registry Branch where concerned officers and staff were absent. Sardar Usman Buzdar talked to public and listen their grievances.

Dozens of people presented written applications to chief minister on the occasion. The CM assured to resolve their issues on priority. He also asked the senior officials to maintain their arrival timings.

The deputy commissioner immediately reached his office and told the CM that he was in commissioner office where he was attending a meeting of Ulemas. The deputy commissioner Dr Umar Jahangir has also charge of commissioner Rawalpindi Division.

All officials of all departments immediately reached in their offices to know about Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. The Punjab CM came in Rawalpindi Kutchery on his private vehicle without protocol, at 9:05 a.m.