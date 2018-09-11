Tue September 11, 2018
Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China

As Florence bears down on US coast, 1 million told to flee

PML-N govt’s uplift projects won’t be victimised: minister

ECC allows 100,000 tons urea import to bridge shortfall in rabi season

ECC again defers gas price hike decision

Pakistan has deviated from Quaid’s vision: CJP

Pakistan saves $600mln in Qatar LNG deal, reports Bloomberg

Imran to supervise dams project

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT

Remittances up 13.45pc to $3.9bln in July-August

Business

September 11, 2018

OGDCL makes first oil, gas discovery in Hangu

KARACHI: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) discovered crude oil and gas from its exploratory Chanda well-1, which is located in district Kohat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a bourse filing said on Monday.

“This is the first discovery of crude oil and gas from Hangu Formation in Chanda Oil field,” OGDC said in a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

The joint venture of Chanda D&PL comprises OGDCL as operator (72 percent) together with Government Holdings Private Limited (17.5 percent) and Zaver Petroleum Corporation Limited (10.5 percent).

The structure of Chanda well-1 was tested during workover (re-completion) using OGDCL’s in house expertise and in close collaboration with the teams of Government Holdings

Private Limited and Zaver Petroleum Corporation Limited.

The well has tested 700 barrels/day (bpd) of crude oil and 2.2 million metric feet/day of gas through 32/64” choke at well head flowing pressure of 1,150-1,200 pounds/square inch (psi) from Hangu and Lumshiwal formation.

Earlier in December 1999, Lumshiwal was tested only 150bpd of crude oil and 0.86 mmscfd of gas through 32/64” choke at well head flowing pressure of 160-190psi and additional contribution of 550 barrels oil per day and 1.34 mmscfd gas is from Hangu formation which has been tested for the first time in Chanda structure.

The well has been completed to take comingle production from Lumshiwal and Hangu formations. “The discovery of Chanda well-1 is the result of aggressive exploration strategy adopted by the company,” OGDCL added. “It has opened a new avenue and would add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of OGDCL and of the country.”

