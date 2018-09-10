Mon September 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC agreements: FT

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC agreements: FT
Change in the air

Change in the air
Abundance and scarcity

Abundance and scarcity
Dam donations

Dam donations
Us vs us

Us vs us
Family of a boy missing in UAE pins hopes on Imran Khan

Family of a boy missing in UAE pins hopes on Imran Khan
Pakistan asks Saudi Arabia to address trade imbalance

Pakistan asks Saudi Arabia to address trade imbalance
Overseas Pakistanis showing little interest in I-voting

Overseas Pakistanis showing little interest in I-voting
Pakistan saved $600m in Qatar LNG deal: Bloomberg

Pakistan saved $600m in Qatar LNG deal: Bloomberg
PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Islamabad U19 stake command against Lahore

ISLAMABAD: Lahore Blues were bowled out for 202 in the Inter-Region Under-19 three-day cricket tournament here at the National Ground Sunday with Islamabad reaching 29-1 at the close of play.

Fahad Munir (93) played well for Lahore with Sardar Khan (3-41) being the pick of Islamabad bowlers. Islamabad reached 29-1 with Hasan Nawaz (16 not out) at the crease.

Brief scores: Lahore Blues 202 all out in 74.5 overs (Fahad Munir 93; Sardar Khan 3-41, Hassan Abid Kiani 2-26, Uzair Waheed 2-37). Islamabad Region 29-1 in 11.3 overs (Hasan Nawaz 16 not out, Hamza Tariq 1-5).

At Bohran Wali Ground, Faisalabad: Faisalabad Region 102 all out in 34.1 overs (Zohaib Amanat 29; Farhan Shafiq 6-31). Rawalpindi Region 20-2 in 3.2 overs.

At Gohati Cricket Ground, Swabi: Hyderabad Region 160 all out in 79.1 overs (Rafy Siddique 45; Ahmed Khan 3-23, Amir Azmat 2-24, Muhammad Amir 2-32, Safi Ullah 2-42). Peshawar Region 39-3 in 11 overs (Mohammad Mohsin 20 not out, Noman Akbar 3-27).

At TMC Ground, Karachi: Fata Region 193 all out in 64.2 overs (Salman Khan 47, Aftab Alam 39; Muhammad Asad 6-29, Sana Ullah 2-21). Abbottabad Region 116-3 in 29 overs (Afaq Ahmed 41, 6x4s, 61 balls, Shahbaz Khan 35 not out).

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Huawei’s nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection

Huawei’s nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection
Cook holds firm in farewell to strengthen England´s grip on fifth Test

Cook holds firm in farewell to strengthen England´s grip on fifth Test
Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Deepika Padukone opens about fighting depression

Deepika Padukone opens about fighting depression

Photos & Videos

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him
Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book