Islamabad U19 stake command against Lahore

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Lahore Blues were bowled out for 202 in the Inter-Region Under-19 three-day cricket tournament here at the National Ground Sunday with Islamabad reaching 29-1 at the close of play.
Fahad Munir (93) played well for Lahore with Sardar Khan (3-41) being the pick of Islamabad bowlers. Islamabad reached 29-1 with Hasan Nawaz (16 not out) at the crease.
Brief scores: Lahore Blues 202 all out in 74.5 overs (Fahad Munir 93; Sardar Khan 3-41, Hassan Abid Kiani 2-26, Uzair Waheed 2-37). Islamabad Region 29-1 in 11.3 overs (Hasan Nawaz 16 not out, Hamza Tariq 1-5).
At Bohran Wali Ground, Faisalabad: Faisalabad Region 102 all out in 34.1 overs (Zohaib Amanat 29; Farhan Shafiq 6-31). Rawalpindi Region 20-2 in 3.2 overs.
At Gohati Cricket Ground, Swabi: Hyderabad Region 160 all out in 79.1 overs (Rafy Siddique 45; Ahmed Khan 3-23, Amir Azmat 2-24, Muhammad Amir 2-32, Safi Ullah 2-42). Peshawar Region 39-3 in 11 overs (Mohammad Mohsin 20 not out, Noman Akbar 3-27).
At TMC Ground, Karachi: Fata Region 193 all out in 64.2 overs (Salman Khan 47, Aftab Alam 39; Muhammad Asad 6-29, Sana Ullah 2-21). Abbottabad Region 116-3 in 29 overs (Afaq Ahmed 41, 6x4s, 61 balls, Shahbaz Khan 35 not out).
ISLAMABAD: Lahore Blues were bowled out for 202 in the Inter-Region Under-19 three-day cricket tournament here at the National Ground Sunday with Islamabad reaching 29-1 at the close of play.
Fahad Munir (93) played well for Lahore with Sardar Khan (3-41) being the pick of Islamabad bowlers. Islamabad reached 29-1 with Hasan Nawaz (16 not out) at the crease.
Brief scores: Lahore Blues 202 all out in 74.5 overs (Fahad Munir 93; Sardar Khan 3-41, Hassan Abid Kiani 2-26, Uzair Waheed 2-37). Islamabad Region 29-1 in 11.3 overs (Hasan Nawaz 16 not out, Hamza Tariq 1-5).
At Bohran Wali Ground, Faisalabad: Faisalabad Region 102 all out in 34.1 overs (Zohaib Amanat 29; Farhan Shafiq 6-31). Rawalpindi Region 20-2 in 3.2 overs.
At Gohati Cricket Ground, Swabi: Hyderabad Region 160 all out in 79.1 overs (Rafy Siddique 45; Ahmed Khan 3-23, Amir Azmat 2-24, Muhammad Amir 2-32, Safi Ullah 2-42). Peshawar Region 39-3 in 11 overs (Mohammad Mohsin 20 not out, Noman Akbar 3-27).
At TMC Ground, Karachi: Fata Region 193 all out in 64.2 overs (Salman Khan 47, Aftab Alam 39; Muhammad Asad 6-29, Sana Ullah 2-21). Abbottabad Region 116-3 in 29 overs (Afaq Ahmed 41, 6x4s, 61 balls, Shahbaz Khan 35 not out).
Comments