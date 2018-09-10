Man attemps suicide

GUJRANWALA: A man set himself on fire over a domestic issue at Kamoke on Sunday. Reportedly, Asad of Kali Soba had a quarrel with his wife. Later, he set himself on fire with petrol. As a result, he was injured seriously. He was rushed to the DHQ Hospital from where he was referred toa Lahore hospital due to his critical condition.

DEMO AGAINST NON-FUNCTIONAL FILTRATION PLANT: Scores of residents of Kot Ishaq staged a demonstration against the district administration over non-functional filtration plant here on Sunday. The protesters alleged that the water filtration plant is closed due to pipe leakage for the last many days. They said that the district administration has taken no action in this regard. They demanded the deputy commissioner take notice into the matter. They were chanting slogans against the district administration.