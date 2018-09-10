Polio drives

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
While the healthcare authorities have taken many steps to eradicate polio, they haven’t been successful in making Pakistan a polio-free country. Several polio cases have surfaced this year as well. In many parts of the country, there is still resistance among people who don’t have awareness regarding the perils of polio.
A large number of people don’t believe in vaccines. As a result, they don’t allow their children to have a few drops of polio. The government should collaborate with the healthcare authorities and organise awareness programmes regarding the benefit of polio vaccines. These programmes should run on TV and radio to reach to a wide number of people. If we want to fight polio, we must take steps to change the mindset of those who aren’t willing to administer polio drops to their children.
Arbish Sadiq
Karachi
