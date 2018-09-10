Packed roads

The federal government must consider opening several U-turns and other crossings. This will save a huge quantity of fuel, time and energy. Special attention must be paid to the roads leading to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). There is no direct road way to the hospital. Ambulances have to take many u-turns to rush to emergency in an effort to save a life.

Similarly, frequent traffic jams near Ali Hospital in F 8 Markaz, Islamabad add to people’s woes. The problem intensified after a clear road crossing was permanently closed. The authorities concerned should think about the needs of patients who are brought to the hospital in emergency situations and do something about improving infrastructure.

Fatima Alvi

Islamabad