GM Bashir impresses in ISSF World Championship

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ghulam Mustafa Bashir performed impressively in 25-metre Rapid Fire Pistol event in the 52nd ISSF World Championship in Changwon, South Korea.

On Sunday, Bashir scored 296-08x points (99, 99, 98) in three rounds to claim the fourth position in the stage one of this event.

Khalil Akhtar scored 287-13x points (95, 99, 93) to secure the 30th position in the stage one of this event.