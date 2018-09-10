Ahsan moves into under-18 singles second round

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Ahsan Siddiq moved into the second round of under-18 singles in Essa Lab Open National Senior & Junior Tennis Championship at DA Creek Club here on Sunday.
In the first round, Ahsan thrashed Saad A Rehman from Hyderabad 6-2, 6-0.
Osama Khan smashed M Hadin 6-0, 6-0 in the second round.
In under-14 singles first round, Haris Tariq beat Abdullah Imran Lohya 6-2, 6-2; Farooq Atiq beat Taha Aman 6-3, 6-3; Hasnain Khurram beat Yousuf Halim 6-1, 1-6, 10-3; Ranek Remesh beat Ayan Khan 6-2, 6-1; and Rayyan Ahmed beat Haseeb Mehmood 6-2, 6-1.
Ayan Yousuf defeated Ibrahim Noman 8-2 in the first round of under-12 singles.
In the first round of under-10 singles Mir Saqib beat Burhanuddin 8-3; Aryan Mir thrashed Hussain Naqvi 8-0, and Nael Mirza won against M Yahya 8-4.
In 35 plus singles first round, Aftab Hussain beat Ali Imran Malik 8-5 and Mustafa Barny defeated Amir Qamar 8-3.
KARACHI: Ahsan Siddiq moved into the second round of under-18 singles in Essa Lab Open National Senior & Junior Tennis Championship at DA Creek Club here on Sunday.
In the first round, Ahsan thrashed Saad A Rehman from Hyderabad 6-2, 6-0.
Osama Khan smashed M Hadin 6-0, 6-0 in the second round.
In under-14 singles first round, Haris Tariq beat Abdullah Imran Lohya 6-2, 6-2; Farooq Atiq beat Taha Aman 6-3, 6-3; Hasnain Khurram beat Yousuf Halim 6-1, 1-6, 10-3; Ranek Remesh beat Ayan Khan 6-2, 6-1; and Rayyan Ahmed beat Haseeb Mehmood 6-2, 6-1.
Ayan Yousuf defeated Ibrahim Noman 8-2 in the first round of under-12 singles.
In the first round of under-10 singles Mir Saqib beat Burhanuddin 8-3; Aryan Mir thrashed Hussain Naqvi 8-0, and Nael Mirza won against M Yahya 8-4.
In 35 plus singles first round, Aftab Hussain beat Ali Imran Malik 8-5 and Mustafa Barny defeated Amir Qamar 8-3.
Comments