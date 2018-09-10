Ahsan moves into under-18 singles second round

KARACHI: Ahsan Siddiq moved into the second round of under-18 singles in Essa Lab Open National Senior & Junior Tennis Championship at DA Creek Club here on Sunday.

In the first round, Ahsan thrashed Saad A Rehman from Hyderabad 6-2, 6-0.

Osama Khan smashed M Hadin 6-0, 6-0 in the second round.

In under-14 singles first round, Haris Tariq beat Abdullah Imran Lohya 6-2, 6-2; Farooq Atiq beat Taha Aman 6-3, 6-3; Hasnain Khurram beat Yousuf Halim 6-1, 1-6, 10-3; Ranek Remesh beat Ayan Khan 6-2, 6-1; and Rayyan Ahmed beat Haseeb Mehmood 6-2, 6-1.

Ayan Yousuf defeated Ibrahim Noman 8-2 in the first round of under-12 singles.

In the first round of under-10 singles Mir Saqib beat Burhanuddin 8-3; Aryan Mir thrashed Hussain Naqvi 8-0, and Nael Mirza won against M Yahya 8-4.

In 35 plus singles first round, Aftab Hussain beat Ali Imran Malik 8-5 and Mustafa Barny defeated Amir Qamar 8-3.