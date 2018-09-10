KRL cruise to victory against Islamabad

KARACHI: Ali Shafiq and Sadaf Hussain tore apart Islamabad’s batting to hand KRL a comfortable ten-wicket win in their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match at the Diamond Ground in Islamabad on Sunday.

After getting first innings lead of 88 runs, KRL bowled out Islamabad for 118 in their second innings and notched up the required 31 runs without losing a wicket.

KRL openers Azeem Ghumman (20) and Jaahid Ali (9) finished the job for their team.

Earlier, left-arm pacer Sadaf sent Islamabad openers Shoaib Khaliq (7) and Mohammad Naeem (2) back to the dressing room early. Faizan Riaz (15) hit one boundary and a six before he was caught by Gulraiz Sadaf off Ali Shafiq’s bowling.

Sadaf then dismissed Ali Sarfraz (3) before Ali demolished Islamabad’s batting.

Only Shahzad Azam (27) offered some resistence before he was trapped lbw by Ali.

After bowling Islamabad out for a paltry 88 in their first innings on day one, KRL made 176 all out in their first innings.

Usman Arshad scored 58 off 135 balls. Muhammad Naeem (5-59) bowled well for Islamabad.

At LCCA Ground, Lahore Whites were reeling at 18-3 in their first innings when day’s play ended. NBP’s Ataullah did the damage by taking three wickets without conceding a run in his three overs.

NBP started the day at 221-5. Opener Ali Asad continued from where he left on day one as he batted beautifully and completed his century. He hit eight boundaries in his 157-ball knock of 103.

Babar Rehman got rid of Ali as he bowled him out to wrap up NBP’s innings. The bankers managed 273.

At National Stadium, Karachi Whites made 338 before being bowled out in their first innings against SSGC. Test opener Khurram Manzoor (108) and wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Hasan (125) scored centuries to help them post a healthy total.

Kashif Bhatti (3-78) and Ahmed Jamal (3-95) bowled well for SSGC.

In reply, SSGC reached 276-4 in their first innings when stumps were called. Left-handed opener Awais Zia scored 108 off 164 balls. He cracked 16 boundaries.

Waleed Ahmed took 3-74.

At KRL Stadium, SNGPL declared their first innings at 461-8 against FATA.

Opener Imran Butt (111) and Iftikhar Ahmed (145) scored hundreds for SNGPL. Iftikhar, who started the day unbeaten at 94, reached his century soon after and frustrated the FATA bowlers with some fine batting.

He was dismissed by Adnan Ghaus, who claimed 4-113.

In response, FATA were 144-3 at stumps. Samiullah (28) and Nisar Afridi (28) were at the crease.

Other matches:

HBL vs Peshawar (HBL 1st Innings 228 all out & 2nd Innings 19-1, Peshawar 1st Innings 193 all out); ZTBL vs Rawalpindi (ZTBL 1st Innings 173 all out & 2nd Innings 71 all out, Rawalpindi 1st Innings 115 all out & 2nd Innings 48-2); WAPDA vs Multan (Multan 1st Innings 290 all out, WAPDA 1st Innings 156-1); PTV vs Lahore Blues (PTV 1st Innings 261 all out, Lahore Blues 1st Innings 182-5).